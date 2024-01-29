Dalmia Bharat Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Dalmia Bharat Share Price Today : On the last day, Dalmia Bharat's stock opened at ₹2196.35 and closed at ₹2153.25. The stock's high for the day was ₹2219.9, while the low was ₹2143.45. The company's market capitalization is ₹41330.81 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2428.85 and ₹1675, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 475,375 shares on the BSE.

