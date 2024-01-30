Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat sees gains in trading today

Dalmia Bharat Share Price Today : On the last day, Dalmia Bharat stock opened at ₹2195.25 and closed at ₹2205.55. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2277.95, while the lowest price was ₹2195.25. The market capitalization of the company is ₹42,291.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2428.85, while the 52-week low is ₹1675. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,443 shares.
The current stock price of Dalmia Bharat is ₹2254.95. The stock has seen a percent change of 2.24, indicating a positive movement. The net change in the stock price is 49.4, suggesting a significant increase.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.9%
|3 Months
|-1.62%
|6 Months
|15.49%
|YTD
|-0.82%
|1 Year
|33.23%
The current data of Dalmia Bharat stock shows that the stock price is ₹2254.95, which represents a 2.24% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 49.4.
On the last day of trading, Dalmia Bharat had a trading volume of 16,443 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,205.55.
