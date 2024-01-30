Hello User
Dalmia Bharat share price Today Live Updates : Dalmia Bharat sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Dalmia Bharat stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 2.24 %. The stock closed at 2205.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2254.95 per share. Investors should monitor Dalmia Bharat stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Dalmia Bharat Stock Price Today

Dalmia Bharat Share Price Today : On the last day, Dalmia Bharat stock opened at 2195.25 and closed at 2205.55. The highest price reached during the day was 2277.95, while the lowest price was 2195.25. The market capitalization of the company is 42,291.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2428.85, while the 52-week low is 1675. The BSE volume for the stock was 16,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.9%
3 Months-1.62%
6 Months15.49%
YTD-0.82%
1 Year33.23%
30 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Dalmia Bharat share price Live :Dalmia Bharat closed at ₹2205.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Dalmia Bharat had a trading volume of 16,443 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,205.55.

