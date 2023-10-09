Hello User
Darshan Orna share price Today Live Updates : Darshan Orna stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Darshan Orna stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.99 %. The stock closed at 3.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3 per share. Investors should monitor Darshan Orna stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Darshan Orna

On the last day, Darshan Orna opened at 2.91 and closed at 3.01. The stock had a high of 3.08 and a low of 2.91. The market capitalization of the company is 15.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 4.97 and the 52-week low is 2.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,644 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Darshan Orna Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Darshan Orna share price NSE Live :Darshan Orna trading at ₹3, down -0.99% from yesterday's ₹3.03

The current data for Darshan Orna stock shows that the price of the stock is 3. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a decrease of 0.03 in the stock's price.

09 Oct 2023, 09:08 AM IST Darshan Orna share price Today :Darshan Orna trading at ₹3.02, up 0.33% from yesterday's ₹3.01

The current stock price of Darshan Orna is 3.02, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and the value has increased by 0.01.

09 Oct 2023, 08:12 AM IST Darshan Orna share price Live :Darshan Orna closed at ₹3.01 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Darshan Orna on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 22,644. The closing price for the stock was 3.01.

