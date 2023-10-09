Darshan Orna share price Today Live Updates : Darshan Orna stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Darshan Orna opened at ₹2.91 and closed at ₹3.01. The stock had a high of ₹3.08 and a low of ₹2.91. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹4.97 and the 52-week low is ₹2.4. The BSE volume for the stock was 22,644 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Darshan Orna stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹3. There has been a percent change of -0.99, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -0.03, suggesting a decrease of ₹0.03 in the stock's price.
The current stock price of Darshan Orna is ₹3.02, with a percent change of 0.33 and a net change of 0.01. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.33% and the value has increased by 0.01.
On the last day of trading for Darshan Orna on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 22,644. The closing price for the stock was ₹3.01.
