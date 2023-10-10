Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Darshan Orna Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Darshan Orna stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -5.94 %. The stock closed at 3.03 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2.85 per share. Investors should monitor Darshan Orna stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Darshan Orna

On the last day of trading, Darshan Orna's stock opened at 3 and closed at 3.03. The stock reached a high of 3.48 and a low of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of 14.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 4.97 and its 52-week low is 2.4. On the BSE, a total of 86,311 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Darshan Orna share price Live :Darshan Orna closed at ₹3.03 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Darshan Orna shares on the BSE was 86,311 shares. The closing price of the shares was 3.03.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.