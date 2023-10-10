Darshan Orna Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

On the last day of trading, Darshan Orna's stock opened at ₹3 and closed at ₹3.03. The stock reached a high of ₹3.48 and a low of ₹2.85. The company has a market capitalization of ₹14.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹4.97 and its 52-week low is ₹2.4. On the BSE, a total of 86,311 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.