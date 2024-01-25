DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp's stocks soar on positive trading day

DB Corp Share Price Today : DB Corp's stock opened at ₹315.35 and closed at ₹321.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹353.8 and a low of ₹315.35. The company's market capitalization is ₹6298.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹338 and the 52-week low is ₹92.85. On the BSE, a total of 111,314 shares were traded.
