Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp's stocks soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DB Corp stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 9.96 %. The stock closed at 321.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 353.7 per share. Investors should monitor DB Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DB Corp Stock Price Today

DB Corp Share Price Today : DB Corp's stock opened at 315.35 and closed at 321.65 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 353.8 and a low of 315.35. The company's market capitalization is 6298.85 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 338 and the 52-week low is 92.85. On the BSE, a total of 111,314 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST DB Corp share price Today :DB Corp trading at ₹353.7, up 9.96% from yesterday's ₹321.65

Based on the current data, the stock price of DB Corp is 353.7. There has been a 9.96% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 32.05.

25 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST DB Corp share price Live :DB Corp closed at ₹321.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DB Corp on the BSE, there were a total of 111,314 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 321.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.