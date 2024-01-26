Hello User
DB Corp Share Price Live blog for 26 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
Livemint

DB Corp stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -2.6 %. The stock closed at 353.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 344.5 per share. Investors should monitor DB Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DB Corp Stock Price Today

DB Corp Share Price Today : DB Corp's stock opened at 355.4 and closed at 353.7 on the last day. The stock had a high of 373.5 and a low of 338.85. The market capitalization of DB Corp is 6135.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 338 and the 52-week low is 92.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 232,945 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 08:19 AM IST DB Corp share price Live :DB Corp closed at ₹353.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DB Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 232,945. The closing price for the shares was 353.7.

