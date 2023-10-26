DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp closed today at ₹302.4, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹292.3

DB Corp's stock opened at ₹308.9 and closed at ₹301.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹309.65 and a low of ₹281.8 during the day. The market capitalization of DB Corp is ₹5145.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹324.95, while the 52-week low is ₹92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,981 shares on the BSE.
Today, the closing price of DB Corp stock was ₹302.4, which represents a 3.46% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹292.3. This translates to a net change of 10.1 for the stock.
DB Corp share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Saregama India
|331.75
|0.1
|0.03
|469.48
|290.63
|6396.45
|DB Corp
|302.4
|10.1
|3.46
|324.95
|92.85
|5381.81
|Navneet Education
|153.3
|0.85
|0.56
|176.15
|88.12
|3467.85
|Jagran Prakashan
|102.0
|2.6
|2.62
|121.0
|64.75
|2220.07
|Repro India
|714.0
|33.4
|4.91
|890.0
|338.0
|908.8
DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range
DB Corp stock's low price for the day was ₹280, while the high price reached ₹311.65.
DB Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
The stock of DB Corp Ltd has a 52-week low price of 92.75 and a 52-week high price of 325.
DB Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|306.20
|10 Days
|293.08
|20 Days
|273.05
|50 Days
|249.48
|100 Days
|210.25
|300 Days
|160.91
DB Corp share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Hold
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
DB Corp share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.92%
|3 Months
|37.5%
|6 Months
|140.51%
|YTD
|136.32%
|1 Year
|148.72%
