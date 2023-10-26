DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp closed today at ₹302.4, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹292.3

DB Corp's stock opened at ₹308.9 and closed at ₹301.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹309.65 and a low of ₹281.8 during the day. The market capitalization of DB Corp is ₹5145.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹324.95, while the 52-week low is ₹92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,981 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

DB Corp share price NSE Live :DB Corp closed today at ₹302.4, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹292.3 Today, the closing price of DB Corp stock was ₹302.4, which represents a 3.46% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of ₹292.3. This translates to a net change of 10.1 for the stock.

DB Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Saregama India 331.75 0.1 0.03 469.48 290.63 6396.45 DB Corp 302.4 10.1 3.46 324.95 92.85 5381.81 Navneet Education 153.3 0.85 0.56 176.15 88.12 3467.85 Jagran Prakashan 102.0 2.6 2.62 121.0 64.75 2220.07 Repro India 714.0 33.4 4.91 890.0 338.0 908.8

DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range DB Corp stock's low price for the day was ₹280, while the high price reached ₹311.65.

DB Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The stock of DB Corp Ltd has a 52-week low price of 92.75 and a 52-week high price of 325.

DB Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 306.20 10 Days 293.08 20 Days 273.05 50 Days 249.48 100 Days 210.25 300 Days 160.91

DB Corp share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 1 0 0 0 Buy 2 2 2 2 Hold 0 1 1 1 Sell 0 0 0 0 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

DB Corp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.92% 3 Months 37.5% 6 Months 140.51% YTD 136.32% 1 Year 148.72%

