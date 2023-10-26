Hello User
DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp closed today at 302.4, up 3.46% from yesterday's 292.3

11 min read . 26 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

DB Corp stock price went up today, 26 Oct 2023, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 292.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 302.4 per share. Investors should monitor DB Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DB Corp

DB Corp's stock opened at 308.9 and closed at 301.25 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 309.65 and a low of 281.8 during the day. The market capitalization of DB Corp is 5145.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 324.95, while the 52-week low is 92.85. The stock had a trading volume of 20,981 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST DB Corp share price NSE Live :DB Corp closed today at ₹302.4, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹292.3

Today, the closing price of DB Corp stock was 302.4, which represents a 3.46% increase compared to yesterday's closing price of 292.3. This translates to a net change of 10.1 for the stock.

26 Oct 2023, 06:20 PM IST DB Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Saregama India331.750.10.03469.48290.636396.45
DB Corp302.410.13.46324.9592.855381.81
Navneet Education153.30.850.56176.1588.123467.85
Jagran Prakashan102.02.62.62121.064.752220.07
Repro India714.033.44.91890.0338.0908.8
26 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range

DB Corp stock's low price for the day was 280, while the high price reached 311.65.

26 Oct 2023, 03:27 PM IST DB Corp Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The stock of DB Corp Ltd has a 52-week low price of 92.75 and a 52-week high price of 325.

26 Oct 2023, 03:00 PM IST DB Corp share price NSE Live :DB Corp trading at ₹301.5, up 3.15% from yesterday's ₹292.3

DB Corp stock's price is currently 301.5, which represents a 3.15% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock's price is 9.2.

26 Oct 2023, 02:30 PM IST DB Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Saregama India329.4-2.25-0.68469.48290.636351.14
DB Corp300.257.952.72324.9592.855343.55
Navneet Education151.75-0.7-0.46176.1588.123432.79
Jagran Prakashan103.353.953.97121.064.752249.46
Repro India684.03.40.5890.0338.0870.62
26 Oct 2023, 02:27 PM IST DB Corp share price Live :DB Corp trading at ₹300.65, up 2.86% from yesterday's ₹292.3

DB Corp stock is currently trading at a price of 300.65, which represents a net change of 8.35. This indicates a percent change of 2.86%.

Click here for DB Corp Board Meetings

26 Oct 2023, 02:20 PM IST DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range

DB Corp stock's low price for the day was 280 and the high price reached was 311.65.

26 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST DB Corp share price NSE Live :DB Corp trading at ₹300.4, up 2.77% from yesterday's ₹292.3

The current data of DB Corp stock shows that the stock price is 300.4. There has been a percent change of 2.77, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.1, which means that the stock price has increased by 8.1.

26 Oct 2023, 01:30 PM IST DB Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days306.20
10 Days293.08
20 Days273.05
50 Days249.48
100 Days210.25
300 Days160.91
26 Oct 2023, 01:27 PM IST DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of DB Corp stock today was 280, while the high price was 311.65.

26 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST DB Corp share price update :DB Corp trading at ₹296.85, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹292.3

The current data for DB Corp stock shows that the price is 296.85. There has been a 1.56 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.55.

26 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST DB Corp Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 12:37 PM IST DB Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Saregama India328.8-2.85-0.86469.48290.636339.58
DB Corp301.99.63.28324.9592.855372.91
Navneet Education150.7-1.75-1.15176.1588.123409.03
Jagran Prakashan101.151.751.76121.064.752201.57
Repro India687.556.951.02890.0338.0875.13
26 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST DB Corp share price Today :DB Corp trading at ₹299.8, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹292.3

DB Corp stock currently has a price of 299.8. It has experienced a percent change of 2.57, indicating a positive movement in its price. The net change in the stock's price is 7.5, further affirming the positive trend.

26 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range

Today, DB Corp stock had a low price of 280 and a high price of 289.95.

26 Oct 2023, 12:05 PM IST DB Corp share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy1000
Buy2222
Hold0111
Sell0000
Strong Sell0000
26 Oct 2023, 11:46 AM IST DB Corp share price NSE Live :DB Corp trading at ₹284, down -2.84% from yesterday's ₹292.3

The current data for DB Corp stock shows that the price is 284, with a percent change of -2.84 and a net change of -8.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.84% and the stock has lost 8.3 points.

26 Oct 2023, 11:35 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Saregama India328.2-3.45-1.04469.48290.636328.01
DB Corp282.75-9.55-3.27324.9592.855032.1
Navneet Education149.05-3.4-2.23176.1588.123371.71
Jagran Prakashan97.05-2.35-2.36121.064.752112.33
Repro India687.556.951.02890.0338.0875.13
26 Oct 2023, 11:24 AM IST DB Corp share price Live :DB Corp trading at ₹282.05, down -3.51% from yesterday's ₹292.3

The current stock price of DB Corp is 282.05. It has experienced a percent change of -3.51, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.25, meaning the stock has decreased by 10.25.

Click here for DB Corp Dividend

26 Oct 2023, 11:15 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of DB Corp reached a low of 280 and a high of 289.65 on the current day.

26 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST DB Corp share price NSE Live :DB Corp trading at ₹282.15, down -3.47% from yesterday's ₹292.3

DB Corp stock is currently trading at 282.15, with a percent change of -3.47. This indicates a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -10.15, which implies a decrease of 10.15.

26 Oct 2023, 10:32 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Saregama India324.6-7.05-2.13469.48290.636258.6
DB Corp281.3-11.0-3.76324.9592.855006.3
Navneet Education149.4-3.05-2.0176.1588.123379.62
Jagran Prakashan96.3-3.1-3.12121.064.752096.01
Repro India671.1-9.5-1.4890.0338.0854.2
26 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range

DB Corp stock's low price for the day was 281.05, while the high price reached 289.65.

26 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST DB Corp Live Updates

26 Oct 2023, 09:47 AM IST DB Corp share price update :DB Corp trading at ₹285.1, down -2.46% from yesterday's ₹292.3

The current stock price of DB Corp is 285.1, which represents a decrease of 2.46% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is -7.2.

26 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.92%
3 Months37.5%
6 Months140.51%
YTD136.32%
1 Year148.72%
26 Oct 2023, 09:22 AM IST DB Corp share price Today :DB Corp trading at ₹286.2, down -2.09% from yesterday's ₹292.3

The current data of DB Corp stock shows that the price is 286.2. There has been a percent change of -2.09, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -6.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 6.1.

26 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST DB Corp share price Live :DB Corp closed at ₹301.25 on last trading day

On the last day, DB Corp had a volume of 20,981 shares traded on the BSE, with a closing price of 301.25.

