DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp Stock Drops as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

DB Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, DB Corp had an opening price of ₹355.4 and a closing price of ₹353.7. The stock reached a high of ₹373.5 and a low of ₹338.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹6135.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹373.5 and the 52-week low is ₹92.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 232,945 shares on the last trading day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
DB Corp share price NSE Live :DB Corp trading at ₹336.1, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹344.5
DB Corp stock has experienced a decline in price, with a percent change of -2.44% and a net change of -8.4 rupees. The stock is currently priced at 336.1 rupees.
DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range
DB Corp stock's today's low price was ₹333.75 and the high price was ₹367.35.
DB Corp share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Saregama India
|345.2
|-3.65
|-1.05
|469.48
|290.63
|6655.78
|DB Corp
|343.65
|-0.85
|-0.25
|373.5
|92.85
|6115.94
|Navneet Education
|148.55
|1.4
|0.95
|176.15
|88.12
|3360.4
|Jagran Prakashan
|101.82
|1.95
|1.95
|121.0
|66.0
|2216.16
|Repro India
|852.0
|16.6
|1.99
|977.0
|338.0
|1084.45
DB Corp share price update :DB Corp trading at ₹349.65, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹344.5
The current stock price of DB Corp is ₹349.65, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.49% and the value has increased by 5.15.
DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range
DB Corp stock's low price today was ₹343.2 and the high price was ₹367.35.
DB Corp share price Today :DB Corp trading at ₹348.7, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹344.5
DB Corp stock is currently priced at ₹348.7. It has experienced a 1.22% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.2.
DB Corp share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.62%
|3 Months
|1.76%
|6 Months
|55.99%
|YTD
|28.62%
|1 Year
|170.82%
DB Corp share price update :DB Corp trading at ₹363.25, up 5.44% from yesterday's ₹344.5
DB Corp stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a 5.44% change and a net change of 18.75. The stock is currently priced at ₹363.25. This suggests that there has been positive market sentiment and increased demand for the stock. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for investment.
DB Corp share price NSE Live :DB Corp closed at ₹353.7 on last trading day
On the last day, DB Corp had a trading volume of 232,945 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹353.7.
