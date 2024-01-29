Hello User
DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp Stock Drops as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DB Corp stock price went down today, 29 Jan 2024, by -2.44 %. The stock closed at 344.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 336.1 per share. Investors should monitor DB Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DB Corp Stock Price Today

DB Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, DB Corp had an opening price of 355.4 and a closing price of 353.7. The stock reached a high of 373.5 and a low of 338.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 6135.02 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 373.5 and the 52-week low is 92.85. The stock had a BSE volume of 232,945 shares on the last trading day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:16 AM IST DB Corp share price NSE Live :DB Corp trading at ₹336.1, down -2.44% from yesterday's ₹344.5

DB Corp stock has experienced a decline in price, with a percent change of -2.44% and a net change of -8.4 rupees. The stock is currently priced at 336.1 rupees.

29 Jan 2024, 11:13 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range

DB Corp stock's today's low price was 333.75 and the high price was 367.35.

29 Jan 2024, 10:48 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Saregama India345.2-3.65-1.05469.48290.636655.78
DB Corp343.65-0.85-0.25373.592.856115.94
Navneet Education148.551.40.95176.1588.123360.4
Jagran Prakashan101.821.951.95121.066.02216.16
Repro India852.016.61.99977.0338.01084.45
29 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST DB Corp share price update :DB Corp trading at ₹349.65, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹344.5

The current stock price of DB Corp is 349.65, with a percent change of 1.49 and a net change of 5.15. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.49% and the value has increased by 5.15.

29 Jan 2024, 10:24 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range

DB Corp stock's low price today was 343.2 and the high price was 367.35.

29 Jan 2024, 10:05 AM IST DB Corp Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST DB Corp share price Today :DB Corp trading at ₹348.7, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹344.5

DB Corp stock is currently priced at 348.7. It has experienced a 1.22% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 4.2.

29 Jan 2024, 09:34 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.62%
3 Months1.76%
6 Months55.99%
YTD28.62%
1 Year170.82%
29 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST DB Corp share price update :DB Corp trading at ₹363.25, up 5.44% from yesterday's ₹344.5

DB Corp stock has seen a significant increase in price, with a 5.44% change and a net change of 18.75. The stock is currently priced at 363.25. This suggests that there has been positive market sentiment and increased demand for the stock. Investors may view this as a potential opportunity for investment.

29 Jan 2024, 08:21 AM IST DB Corp share price NSE Live :DB Corp closed at ₹353.7 on last trading day

On the last day, DB Corp had a trading volume of 232,945 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 353.7.

