DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:53 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DB Corp stock price went down today, 30 Jan 2024, by -5.52 %. The stock closed at 344.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 325.5 per share. Investors should monitor DB Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DB Corp Stock Price Today

DB Corp Share Price Today : DB Corp, a media company in India, had an open price of 365.35 and closed at 344.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of 367.35 and a low of 320.95. The market capitalization of DB Corp is 5796.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 373.5 and the 52-week low is 92.85. On the BSE, a total of 91,896 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 09:53 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.81%
3 Months-3.79%
6 Months48.55%
YTD21.62%
1 Year165.39%
30 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST DB Corp Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:06 AM IST DB Corp share price Today :DB Corp trading at ₹325.5, down -5.52% from yesterday's ₹344.5

The stock price of DB Corp has decreased by 5.52% or 19.5. The current stock price is 325.5.

30 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST DB Corp share price Live :DB Corp closed at ₹344.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DB Corp on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 91,896. The closing price for the shares was 344.5.

