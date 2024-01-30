DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp Stock Plummets in Trading Today

DB Corp Share Price Today : DB Corp, a media company in India, had an open price of ₹365.35 and closed at ₹344.5 on the last day. The stock had a high of ₹367.35 and a low of ₹320.95. The market capitalization of DB Corp is ₹5796.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹373.5 and the 52-week low is ₹92.85. On the BSE, a total of 91,896 shares were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.81%
|3 Months
|-3.79%
|6 Months
|48.55%
|YTD
|21.62%
|1 Year
|165.39%
The stock price of DB Corp has decreased by 5.52% or ₹19.5. The current stock price is ₹325.5.
On the last day of trading for DB Corp on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 91,896. The closing price for the shares was ₹344.5.
