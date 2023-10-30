Hello User
DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DB Corp stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.52 %. The stock closed at 301.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 306.55 per share. Investors should monitor DB Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DB Corp

DB Corp's stock opened at 305.05 and closed at 302.4 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 305.45, while the lowest was 291.3. The company's market capitalization is 5,375.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 324.95, and the 52-week low is 92.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,763 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:31 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.34%
3 Months42.2%
6 Months157.46%
YTD144.83%
1 Year162.61%
30 Oct 2023, 09:16 AM IST DB Corp share price Today :DB Corp trading at ₹306.55, up 1.52% from yesterday's ₹301.95

DB Corp stock is currently trading at a price of 306.55. The stock has shown a percent change of 1.52%, with a net change of 4.6 points.

30 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST DB Corp share price Live :DB Corp closed at ₹302.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DB Corp on the BSE, there were 25,763 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 302.4.

