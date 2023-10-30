DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp Shares Rise on Positive Trading Day

DB Corp's stock opened at ₹305.05 and closed at ₹302.4 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹305.45, while the lowest was ₹291.3. The company's market capitalization is ₹5,375.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹324.95, and the 52-week low is ₹92.85. The BSE volume for the stock was 25,763 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.34%
|3 Months
|42.2%
|6 Months
|157.46%
|YTD
|144.83%
|1 Year
|162.61%
DB Corp stock is currently trading at a price of ₹306.55. The stock has shown a percent change of 1.52%, with a net change of 4.6 points.
On the last day of trading for DB Corp on the BSE, there were 25,763 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹302.4.
