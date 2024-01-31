DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp's Stock Sees a Boost in Trading

DB Corp Share Price Today : DB Corp's shares opened at ₹329.45 and closed at ₹325.5 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹338.5 and the low was ₹318.2. The market capitalization of DB Corp is ₹5,795.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹373.5 and the 52-week low is ₹92.85. The BSE volume for the day was 41,574 shares.

