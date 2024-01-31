DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp's Stock Sees a Boost in Trading

DB Corp Share Price Today : DB Corp's shares opened at ₹329.45 and closed at ₹325.5 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹338.5 and the low was ₹318.2. The market capitalization of DB Corp is ₹5,795.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹373.5 and the 52-week low is ₹92.85. The BSE volume for the day was 41,574 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Saregama India
|340.45
|-2.65
|-0.77
|469.48
|290.63
|6564.2
|DB Corp
|331.0
|5.55
|1.71
|373.5
|92.85
|5890.81
|Navneet Education
|154.5
|4.0
|2.66
|176.15
|88.12
|3494.99
|Jagran Prakashan
|101.32
|-0.35
|-0.34
|121.0
|66.0
|2205.27
|Repro India
|835.1
|1.65
|0.2
|977.0
|338.0
|1062.94
The current stock price of DB Corp is ₹328.7, with a net change of 3.25 and a percent change of 1. This means that the stock has increased by 3.25 points or 1% compared to the previous trading session.
The low price of DB Corp stock today was ₹322.35, while the high price reached ₹332.25.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.99%
|3 Months
|-2.94%
|6 Months
|41.84%
|YTD
|21.57%
|1 Year
|169.78%
Based on the current data of DB Corp stock, the price is ₹323.75. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.7.
On the last day of trading for DB Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,574. The closing price for the shares was ₹325.5.
