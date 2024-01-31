Hello User
DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp's Stock Sees a Boost in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:44 AM IST
DB Corp stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1 %. The stock closed at 325.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 328.7 per share. Investors should monitor DB Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DB Corp Stock Price Today

DB Corp Share Price Today : DB Corp's shares opened at 329.45 and closed at 325.5 on the last day. The high for the day was 338.5 and the low was 318.2. The market capitalization of DB Corp is 5,795.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 373.5 and the 52-week low is 92.85. The BSE volume for the day was 41,574 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Saregama India340.45-2.65-0.77469.48290.636564.2
DB Corp331.05.551.71373.592.855890.81
Navneet Education154.54.02.66176.1588.123494.99
Jagran Prakashan101.32-0.35-0.34121.066.02205.27
Repro India835.11.650.2977.0338.01062.94
31 Jan 2024, 10:37 AM IST DB Corp share price Live :DB Corp trading at ₹328.7, up 1% from yesterday's ₹325.45

The current stock price of DB Corp is 328.7, with a net change of 3.25 and a percent change of 1. This means that the stock has increased by 3.25 points or 1% compared to the previous trading session.

31 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of DB Corp stock today was 322.35, while the high price reached 332.25.

31 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST DB Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.99%
3 Months-2.94%
6 Months41.84%
YTD21.57%
1 Year169.78%
31 Jan 2024, 09:40 AM IST DB Corp share price Today :DB Corp trading at ₹323.75, down -0.52% from yesterday's ₹325.45

Based on the current data of DB Corp stock, the price is 323.75. There has been a percent change of -0.52, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7.

31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST DB Corp share price Live :DB Corp closed at ₹325.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DB Corp on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 41,574. The closing price for the shares was 325.5.

