DB Corp share price Today Live Updates : DB Corp Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
DB Corp stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 3.59 %. The stock closed at 301.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.95 per share. Investors should monitor DB Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, DB Corp (DBCL) opened at 299.95 and closed at 301.95. The stock had a high of 310 and a low of 296.9. The market capitalization of DB Corp is 5,349.09 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 324.95 and the 52-week low is 92.85. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 11,846 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:12 AM IST DB Corp share price Today :DB Corp trading at ₹311.95, up 3.59% from yesterday's ₹301.15

DB Corp stock is currently priced at 311.95 with a 3.59% increase in value. This results in a net change of 10.8.

31 Oct 2023, 08:15 AM IST DB Corp share price Live :DB Corp closed at ₹301.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DB Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 11,846 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 301.95.

