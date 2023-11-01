Hello User
DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank's stock plummets as trading turns bearish

2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
DCB Bank stock price went down today, 01 Nov 2023, by -1.97 %. The stock closed at 117 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.7 per share. Investors should monitor DCB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCB Bank's share price opened at 118.9 and closed at 117 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 118.9 and a low of 114.25 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 3,577.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.2 and the 52-week low is 96.7. The BSE volume for the day was 64,075 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST DCB Bank share price Today :DCB Bank trading at ₹114.7, down -1.97% from yesterday's ₹117

The current data for DCB Bank stock shows that the price is 114.7. There has been a percent change of -1.97, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.3, which means the stock has decreased by 2.3. Based on this data, it can be concluded that the DCB Bank stock has experienced a decline in value.

01 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST DCB Bank share price Live :DCB Bank closed at ₹117 on last trading day

On the last day, DCB Bank had a trading volume of 64,075 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 117.

