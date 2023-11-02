Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DCB Bank Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DCB Bank stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 114.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.4 per share. Investors should monitor DCB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCB Bank

On the last day, DCB Bank opened at 114.15 and closed at 114.7. The stock had a high of 114.95 and a low of 111.6. The market capitalization of DCB Bank is 3537.36 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 141.2 and the 52-week low is 96.7. The BSE volume for DCB Bank on that day was 187,341 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST DCB Bank share price Live :DCB Bank closed at ₹114.7 on last trading day

On the last day, DCB Bank had a trading volume of 187,341 shares on the BSE, with a closing price of 114.7.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.