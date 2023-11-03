Hello User
DCB Bank Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

DCB Bank stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.62 %. The stock closed at 113 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.7 per share. Investors should monitor DCB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCB Bank

DCB Bank's stock opened at 114.15 and closed at 113 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 115 and a low of 113. The market capitalization of the bank is 3,546.72 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.2 and the 52-week low is 96.7. On the BSE, a total of 71,960 shares of DCB Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:08 AM IST DCB Bank share price Live :DCB Bank closed at ₹113 on last trading day

On the last day, DCB Bank's BSE volume was 71,960 shares, with a closing price of 113.

