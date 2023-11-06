Hello User
DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank's stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DCB Bank stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.09 %. The stock closed at 113.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 113.95 per share. Investors should monitor DCB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCB Bank

DCB Bank's stock opened at 114.95 and closed at 113.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 115.6 and a low of 113.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is 3554.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 141.2 and 96.7 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 48,251 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST DCB Bank share price Today :DCB Bank trading at ₹113.95, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹113.85

The current stock price of DCB Bank is 113.95 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 0.1. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.1. Overall, the stock seems to be stable with a small positive movement.

06 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST DCB Bank share price Live :DCB Bank closed at ₹113.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DCB Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 48,251 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 113.85.

