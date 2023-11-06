DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank's stock surges in trading today

DCB Bank's stock opened at ₹114.95 and closed at ₹113.85 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹115.6 and a low of ₹113.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹3554.52 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹141.2 and ₹96.7 respectively. The total BSE volume for the day was 48,251 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
