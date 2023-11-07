DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank stock soars with positive trading day

On the last day of trading, DCB Bank opened at ₹113.85 and closed at ₹113.7. The stock had a high of ₹115.1 and a low of ₹113.65. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹3571.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.2 and the 52-week low is ₹96.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,489 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for DCB Bank stock shows that the price is ₹114.55, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.39% and the net change is positive at 0.45. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market.
The DCB Bank stock had a low price of ₹113.8 and a high price of ₹117 for the current day.
The current stock price of DCB Bank is ₹114.5, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% from the previous day's closing price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.48%
|3 Months
|-2.2%
|6 Months
|2.24%
|YTD
|-9.98%
|1 Year
|-4.8%
Based on the current data, the stock price of DCB Bank is ₹114.5 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.8 points or 0.7% compared to the previous trading session.
On the last day of trading, DCB Bank had a trading volume of 32,489 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹113.7.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!