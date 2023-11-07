Hello User
DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank stock soars with positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DCB Bank stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 114.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.55 per share. Investors should monitor DCB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCB Bank

On the last day of trading, DCB Bank opened at 113.85 and closed at 113.7. The stock had a high of 115.1 and a low of 113.65. The market capitalization of the bank is 3571.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.2 and the 52-week low is 96.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 32,489 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST DCB Bank share price Today :DCB Bank trading at ₹114.55, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹114.1

The current data for DCB Bank stock shows that the price is 114.55, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.45. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.39% and the net change is positive at 0.45. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well in the market.

07 Nov 2023, 10:21 AM IST DCB Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The DCB Bank stock had a low price of 113.8 and a high price of 117 for the current day.

07 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST DCB Bank Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST DCB Bank share price update :DCB Bank trading at ₹114.5, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹113.7

The current stock price of DCB Bank is 114.5, with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.7% from the previous day's closing price, resulting in a net change of 0.8.

07 Nov 2023, 09:32 AM IST DCB Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.48%
3 Months-2.2%
6 Months2.24%
YTD-9.98%
1 Year-4.8%
07 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST DCB Bank share price Today :DCB Bank trading at ₹114.5, up 0.7% from yesterday's ₹113.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of DCB Bank is 114.5 with a percent change of 0.7 and a net change of 0.8. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.8 points or 0.7% compared to the previous trading session.

07 Nov 2023, 08:05 AM IST DCB Bank share price Live :DCB Bank closed at ₹113.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, DCB Bank had a trading volume of 32,489 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 113.7.

