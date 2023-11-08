Hello User
DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:43 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DCB Bank stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 113.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.15 per share. Investors should monitor DCB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCB Bank

DCB Bank's stock opened at 113.8 and closed at 114.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 117 and a low of 112.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 3,532.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 141.2 and the 52-week low is 96.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 116,800 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:43 AM IST DCB Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
CSB Bank343.354.451.31374.0215.055956.64
South Indian Bank24.990.261.0527.5913.795229.76
DCB Bank114.00.90.8141.296.73551.12
Fino Payments Bank289.0-2.95-1.01379.0182.552404.89
Suryoday Small Finance Bank163.95-2.7-1.62193.8590.41740.47
08 Nov 2023, 10:25 AM IST DCB Bank share price Today :DCB Bank trading at ₹114.15, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹113.1

The current stock price of DCB Bank is 114.15 with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% or 1.05 from the previous trading day.

08 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST DCB Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for DCB Bank stock is 113.05, while the high price is 114.30.

08 Nov 2023, 09:55 AM IST DCB Bank Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:45 AM IST DCB Bank share price update :DCB Bank trading at ₹113.85, up 0.66% from yesterday's ₹113.1

The current data of DCB Bank stock shows that the stock price is 113.85 with a percent change of 0.66 and a net change of 0.75. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.66% or 0.75 rupees.

08 Nov 2023, 09:30 AM IST DCB Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.4%
3 Months-2.65%
6 Months1.44%
YTD-10.77%
1 Year-4.6%
08 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST DCB Bank share price Today :DCB Bank trading at ₹113.25, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹114.1

The current data of DCB Bank stock shows that the price is 113.25. There has been a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.74% and the value has decreased by 0.85.

08 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST DCB Bank share price Live :DCB Bank closed at ₹114.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for DCB Bank on the BSE was 116,800 shares. The closing price for the stock was 114.1.

