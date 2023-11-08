DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank's Stocks Soar on Positive Trading Day

DCB Bank's stock opened at ₹113.8 and closed at ₹114.1 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹117 and a low of ₹112.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹3,532.68 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹141.2 and the 52-week low is ₹96.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 116,800 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|CSB Bank
|343.35
|4.45
|1.31
|374.0
|215.05
|5956.64
|South Indian Bank
|24.99
|0.26
|1.05
|27.59
|13.79
|5229.76
|DCB Bank
|114.0
|0.9
|0.8
|141.2
|96.7
|3551.12
|Fino Payments Bank
|289.0
|-2.95
|-1.01
|379.0
|182.55
|2404.89
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|163.95
|-2.7
|-1.62
|193.85
|90.4
|1740.47
The current stock price of DCB Bank is ₹114.15 with a percent change of 0.93 and a net change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.93% or ₹1.05 from the previous trading day.
The current day's low price for DCB Bank stock is ₹113.05, while the high price is ₹114.30.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.4%
|3 Months
|-2.65%
|6 Months
|1.44%
|YTD
|-10.77%
|1 Year
|-4.6%
The current data of DCB Bank stock shows that the price is ₹113.25. There has been a percent change of -0.74 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.74% and the value has decreased by ₹0.85.
On the last day, the trading volume for DCB Bank on the BSE was 116,800 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹114.1.
