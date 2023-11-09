DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank's Stocks on the Rise

On the last day of trading, DCB Bank opened at ₹113.6 and closed at ₹113.1. The stock reached a high of ₹114.3 and a low of ₹113.05 during the day. The market capitalization of DCB Bank is currently at ₹3557.64 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹141.2 and a low of ₹96.7. On the BSE, a total of 52,836 shares of DCB Bank were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of DCB Bank is ₹114.05, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.84% and its price has increased by 0.95 points.
