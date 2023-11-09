Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank's Stocks on the Rise

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DCB Bank stock price went up today, 09 Nov 2023, by 0.84 %. The stock closed at 113.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.05 per share. Investors should monitor DCB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCB Bank

On the last day of trading, DCB Bank opened at 113.6 and closed at 113.1. The stock reached a high of 114.3 and a low of 113.05 during the day. The market capitalization of DCB Bank is currently at 3557.64 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 141.2 and a low of 96.7. On the BSE, a total of 52,836 shares of DCB Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST DCB Bank share price Today :DCB Bank trading at ₹114.05, up 0.84% from yesterday's ₹113.1

The current stock price of DCB Bank is 114.05, with a percent change of 0.84 and a net change of 0.95. This indicates that the stock has increased by 0.84% and its price has increased by 0.95 points.

09 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST DCB Bank share price Live :DCB Bank closed at ₹113.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DCB Bank on the BSE, a total of 52,836 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 113.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.