Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DCB Bank Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DCB Bank stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 114 per share. The stock is currently trading at 112.8 per share. Investors should monitor DCB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCB Bank

On the last day, DCB Bank opened at 114.6 and closed at 114. The stock reached a high of 114.8 and a low of 112.25. The market capitalization of the bank is 3518.65 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 141.2 and the 52-week low is 96.7. On the BSE, a total of 75,630 shares of DCB Bank were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST DCB Bank share price Live :DCB Bank closed at ₹114 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DCB Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 75,630. The closing price for the stock was 114.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.