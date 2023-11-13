DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank shares surge with positive trading

DCB Bank's stock opened at ₹112.4 and closed at ₹111.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹114.15, while the lowest was ₹112.4. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹3557.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹141.2 and ₹96.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,819 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.63%
|3 Months
|-2.24%
|6 Months
|-2.19%
|YTD
|-11.68%
|1 Year
|-4.2%
The current stock price of DCB Bank is ₹114.05, with a percent change of 1.88% and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.88% and the absolute change in price is 2.1.
On the last day of trading for DCB Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 42,819. The closing price for the stock was ₹111.95.
