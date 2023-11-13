Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank shares surge with positive trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:39 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DCB Bank stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 1.88 %. The stock closed at 111.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 114.05 per share. Investors should monitor DCB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCB Bank

DCB Bank's stock opened at 112.4 and closed at 111.95 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 114.15, while the lowest was 112.4. The market capitalization of the bank is 3557.64 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 141.2 and 96.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,819 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST DCB Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.63%
3 Months-2.24%
6 Months-2.19%
YTD-11.68%
1 Year-4.2%
13 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST DCB Bank share price Today :DCB Bank trading at ₹114.05, up 1.88% from yesterday's ₹111.95

The current stock price of DCB Bank is 114.05, with a percent change of 1.88% and a net change of 2.1. This means that the stock has increased in value by 1.88% and the absolute change in price is 2.1.

13 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST DCB Bank share price Live :DCB Bank closed at ₹111.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DCB Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 42,819. The closing price for the stock was 111.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.