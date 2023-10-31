DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank Surges with Positive Trade Performance

On the last day, DCB Bank's stock opened at ₹116.1 and closed at ₹116.3. The stock reached a high of ₹118 and a low of ₹115. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹3655.9 crore. The 52-week high for DCB Bank is ₹141.2 and the 52-week low is ₹96.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,476 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of DCB Bank stock shows that the stock price is ₹118.9, which is a 1.62 percent increase from the previous day. The net change is 1.9, indicating that the stock price has increased by 1.9 units.
On the last day of trading for DCB Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 70,476. The closing price of the shares was ₹116.3.
