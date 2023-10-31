DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank Surges with Positive Trade Performance

On the last day, DCB Bank's stock opened at ₹116.1 and closed at ₹116.3. The stock reached a high of ₹118 and a low of ₹115. The market capitalization of the bank is ₹3655.9 crore. The 52-week high for DCB Bank is ₹141.2 and the 52-week low is ₹96.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.