Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DCB Bank share price Today Live Updates : DCB Bank Surges with Positive Trade Performance

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DCB Bank stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 117 per share. The stock is currently trading at 118.9 per share. Investors should monitor DCB Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCB Bank

On the last day, DCB Bank's stock opened at 116.1 and closed at 116.3. The stock reached a high of 118 and a low of 115. The market capitalization of the bank is 3655.9 crore. The 52-week high for DCB Bank is 141.2 and the 52-week low is 96.7. The BSE volume for the stock was 70,476 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST DCB Bank share price Today :DCB Bank trading at ₹118.9, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹117

The current data of DCB Bank stock shows that the stock price is 118.9, which is a 1.62 percent increase from the previous day. The net change is 1.9, indicating that the stock price has increased by 1.9 units.

31 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST DCB Bank share price Live :DCB Bank closed at ₹116.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DCB Bank on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 70,476. The closing price of the shares was 116.3.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.