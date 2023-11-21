DCX Systems share price Today Live Updates : DCX Systems Surges in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, DCX Systems opened at ₹320.85 and closed at ₹321.05. The stock had a high of ₹358.3 and a low of ₹320.8. The company's market capitalization is ₹3366.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹351.3 and the 52-week low is ₹138.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 311,689 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
DCX Systems stock price is currently ₹357, which reflects a percent change of 11.2 and a net change of 35.95.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|305.91
|10 Days
|293.41
|20 Days
|287.07
|50 Days
|299.30
|100 Days
|289.52
|300 Days
|236.99
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Tejas Networks
|825.8
|-1.95
|-0.24
|939.9
|510.05
|13904.06
|HFCL
|67.82
|0.0
|0.0
|88.8
|55.75
|9334.58
|DCX Systems
|347.1
|26.05
|8.11
|351.3
|138.9
|3357.28
|Paras Defence & Space Technologies
|710.05
|0.5
|0.07
|848.0
|447.1
|2769.2
|Vindhya Telelink
|2382.15
|5.15
|0.22
|2720.0
|1444.2
|2823.05
