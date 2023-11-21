Hello User
DCX Systems share price Today Live Updates : DCX Systems Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 02:12 PM IST Trade
Livemint

DCX Systems stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 11.2 %. The stock closed at 321.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 357 per share. Investors should monitor DCX Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCX Systems

On the last day of trading, DCX Systems opened at 320.85 and closed at 321.05. The stock had a high of 358.3 and a low of 320.8. The company's market capitalization is 3366.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 351.3 and the 52-week low is 138.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 311,689 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 02:12 PM IST DCX Systems share price live: Today's Price range

Today, DCX Systems stock's low price was 320.8, while its high price was 359.75.

21 Nov 2023, 01:40 PM IST DCX Systems share price Today :DCX Systems trading at ₹357, up 11.2% from yesterday's ₹321.05

DCX Systems stock price is currently 357, which reflects a percent change of 11.2 and a net change of 35.95.

21 Nov 2023, 01:35 PM IST DCX Systems share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days305.91
10 Days293.41
20 Days287.07
50 Days299.30
100 Days289.52
300 Days236.99
21 Nov 2023, 01:19 PM IST DCX Systems share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for DCX Systems stock is 320.8 and the high price is 358.3.

21 Nov 2023, 01:17 PM IST DCX Systems share price NSE Live :DCX Systems trading at ₹352.5, up 9.8% from yesterday's ₹321.05

DCX Systems stock is currently trading at a price of 352.5, reflecting a significant increase of 9.8% from the previous trading session. This corresponds to a net change of 31.45.

21 Nov 2023, 12:59 PM IST DCX Systems Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 12:30 PM IST DCX Systems share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Tejas Networks825.8-1.95-0.24939.9510.0513904.06
HFCL67.820.00.088.855.759334.58
DCX Systems347.126.058.11351.3138.93357.28
Paras Defence & Space Technologies710.050.50.07848.0447.12769.2
Vindhya Telelink2382.155.150.222720.01444.22823.05
21 Nov 2023, 12:20 PM IST DCX Systems share price Live :DCX Systems closed at ₹321.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DCX Systems on the BSE, there were a total of 311,689 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 321.05.

