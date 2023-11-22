Hello User
DCX Systems Share Price Live blog for 22 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DCX Systems stock price went up today, 22 Nov 2023, by 13.18 %. The stock closed at 321.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 363.35 per share. Investors should monitor DCX Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCX Systems

On the last day of trading, the open price of DCX Systems was 320.85, and the close price was 321.05. The stock had a high of 367.9 and a low of 320.8. The market capitalization of DCX Systems is 3514.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 351.3, while the 52-week low is 138.9. The BSE volume for the stock was 454,823 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST DCX Systems share price Live :DCX Systems closed at ₹321.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DCX Systems on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 454,823. The closing price for the stock was 321.05.

