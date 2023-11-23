Hello User
DCX Systems share price Today Live Updates : DCX Systems Sees Stock Surge

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

DCX Systems stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 363.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 364 per share. Investors should monitor DCX Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCX Systems

On the last day of trading, DCX Systems opened at 363.85 and closed at 363.35. The stock had a high of 368.85 and a low of 354. The market capitalization of DCX Systems is 3520.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 367.9 and the 52-week low is 138.9. The BSE volume for the day was 111,517 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST DCX Systems share price live: Today's Price range

DCX Systems stock reached a low of 354 and a high of 368.85 today.

23 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST DCX Systems Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST DCX Systems share price update :DCX Systems trading at ₹364, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹363.35

DCX Systems stock is currently priced at 364 per share, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

23 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST DCX Systems share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week13.02%
3 Months21.65%
6 Months88.39%
YTD59.96%
1 Year43.0%
23 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST DCX Systems share price Today :DCX Systems trading at ₹364, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹363.35

DCX Systems stock is currently priced at 364 with a net change of 0.65, resulting in a percent change of 0.18. This means that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST DCX Systems share price Live :DCX Systems closed at ₹363.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for DCX Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 111,517 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was 363.35.

