DCX Systems share price Today Live Updates : DCX Systems Sees Stock Surge

On the last day of trading, DCX Systems opened at ₹363.85 and closed at ₹363.35. The stock had a high of ₹368.85 and a low of ₹354. The market capitalization of DCX Systems is ₹3520.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹367.9 and the 52-week low is ₹138.9. The BSE volume for the day was 111,517 shares.
DCX Systems stock reached a low of ₹354 and a high of ₹368.85 today.
DCX Systems stock is currently priced at ₹364 per share, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.65. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|13.02%
|3 Months
|21.65%
|6 Months
|88.39%
|YTD
|59.96%
|1 Year
|43.0%
On the last day of trading for DCX Systems on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were a total of 111,517 shares traded. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹363.35.
