Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

DCX Systems share price Today Live Updates : DCX Systems sees stock gains in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:02 AM IST
Livemint

DCX Systems stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 359.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 365.1 per share. Investors should monitor DCX Systems stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

DCX Systems

On the last day of trading, the open price for DCX Systems was 363.95, and the close price was 359.10. The high for the day was 367.35, while the low was 357.05. The market capitalization of DCX Systems is 3531.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 368.85, and the 52-week low is 138.90. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 40,150.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST DCX Systems share price Today :DCX Systems trading at ₹365.1, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹359.1

The current data for DCX Systems stock shows that the price is 365.1. There has been a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6 points.

24 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST DCX Systems share price Live :DCX Systems closed at ₹359.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, DCX Systems had a volume of 40,150 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 359.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.