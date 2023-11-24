DCX Systems share price Today Live Updates : DCX Systems sees stock gains in today's trading

On the last day of trading, the open price for DCX Systems was ₹363.95, and the close price was ₹359.10. The high for the day was ₹367.35, while the low was ₹357.05. The market capitalization of DCX Systems is ₹3531.38 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹368.85, and the 52-week low is ₹138.90. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 40,150.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for DCX Systems stock shows that the price is ₹365.1. There has been a percent change of 1.67, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 6, suggesting that the stock has increased by 6 points.
On the last day of trading, DCX Systems had a volume of 40,150 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹359.1.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!