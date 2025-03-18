Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India closed today at ₹132.80, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹134.05

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at ₹137 and closed slightly lower at ₹136.50. The stock experienced a high of ₹137.50 and a low of ₹133.15 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of ₹626.14 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹213.60 and near its 52-week low of ₹134. The BSE volume for the day was 5,844 shares.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India has a 0.00% MF holding & 2.64% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.31% in to 2.64% in quarter.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Deepak Builders Engineers India has a ROE of 46.35% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 21.14% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India saw a decline of 0.93% in its share price today, trading at ₹132.80, while its competitors displayed mixed results. Companies like Concord Control System and Allcargo Terminals experienced a drop, whereas Bright Outdoor Media and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services reported gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates:
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Deepak Builders Engineers India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India saw a decline of 0.78% in its share price today, trading at ₹133. In comparison to its peers, the market is showing mixed results. Companies like Concord Control System and Allcargo Terminals are experiencing drops, while Bright Outdoor Media and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services are gaining ground. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex increased by 1.08% and 1.16%, respectively.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates:
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Deepak Builders Engineers India has increased by 0.71% today, reaching ₹135, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Concord Control System, Bright Outdoor Media, Allcargo Terminals, and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.76% and 0.79%, respectively.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India closed at ₹136.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹137.50 & ₹133.15 yesterday to end at ₹133.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.