Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India closed today at 132.80, down -0.93% from yesterday's 134.05
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India closed today at ₹132.80, down -0.93% from yesterday's ₹134.05

3 min read . Updated: 18 Mar 2025, 08:02 PM IST
Livemint

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 137 and closed slightly lower at 136.50. The stock experienced a high of 137.50 and a low of 133.15 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of 626.14 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 213.60 and near its 52-week low of 134. The BSE volume for the day was 5,844 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Mar 2025, 08:02:09 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India has a 0.00% MF holding & 2.64% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.31% in to 2.64% in quarter.

18 Mar 2025, 07:33:44 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Deepak Builders Engineers India has a ROE of 46.35% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 21.14% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.

18 Mar 2025, 06:03:38 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India saw a decline of 0.93% in its share price today, trading at 132.80, while its competitors displayed mixed results. Companies like Concord Control System and Allcargo Terminals experienced a drop, whereas Bright Outdoor Media and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services reported gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 1.45% and 1.53%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Concord Control System1048.0-2.1-0.22062.05560.0639.3
Bright Outdoor Media442.00.00.0550.0381.1661.93
Deepak Builders Engineers India132.8-1.25-0.93213.6133.15624.49
Allcargo Terminals25.02-0.03-0.1266.6724.94615.53
Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services27.10.00.037.29.24609.78
18 Mar 2025, 05:36:23 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price live: Today's Price range

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India stock experienced a low of 131.35 and a high of 135.85 today. This range indicates a fluctuation of 4.50 between the day's lowest and highest prices, reflecting some volatility in the stock's performance during the trading session.

18 Mar 2025, 03:50:12 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 03:30:33 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 02:59:52 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days139.96
10 Days140.73
20 Days145.82
50 Days161.97
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
18 Mar 2025, 02:57:39 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India Short Term and Long Term Trends

18 Mar 2025, 01:03:51 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:23:10 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 12:22:11 PM IST

18 Mar 2025, 11:14:59 AM IST

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Concord Control System1040.0-10.1-0.962062.05560.0634.42
Bright Outdoor Media442.00.00.0550.0381.1661.93
Deepak Builders Engineers India133.0-1.05-0.78213.6133.15625.43
Allcargo Terminals24.99-0.06-0.2466.6724.94614.79
Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services27.10.00.037.29.24609.78
18 Mar 2025, 10:13:46 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 09:50:07 AM IST

18 Mar 2025, 08:00:17 AM IST

