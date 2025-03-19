Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India closed today at ₹138.45, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹132.80

3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 4.25 %. The stock closed at 132.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.45 per share. Investors should monitor Deepak Builders Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.