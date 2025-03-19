Explore
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India closed today at 138.45, up 4.25% from yesterday's 132.80
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India closed today at ₹138.45, up 4.25% from yesterday's ₹132.80

3 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2025, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India stock price went up today, 19 Mar 2025, by 4.25 %. The stock closed at 132.80 per share. The stock is currently trading at 138.45 per share. Investors should monitor Deepak Builders Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights Premium
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 134 and closed slightly higher at 134.05. The stock reached a high of 135.85 and a low of 131.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of 624.49 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of 213.60 and above its 52-week low of 133.15, with a trading volume of 18,994 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Mar 2025, 08:03:39 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India has a 0.00% MF holding & 2.64% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.31% in to 2.64% in quarter.

19 Mar 2025, 07:34:15 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Deepak Builders Engineers India has a ROE of 46.35% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 21.14% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.

19 Mar 2025, 06:04:26 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India saw its share price increase by 4.25% today, reaching 138.45, while the performance of its peers varied. Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services experienced a decline, whereas Macfos, Bright Outdoor Media, and Allcargo Terminals showed positive gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macfos750.535.74.991528.2428.25706.73
Bright Outdoor Media455.013.02.94550.0381.1681.4
Deepak Builders Engineers India138.455.654.25213.6131.35651.06
Allcargo Terminals25.690.62.3966.6724.75632.01
Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services26.75-0.35-1.2937.29.24601.91
19 Mar 2025, 05:30:04 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price live: Today's Price range

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of 135.20 and a high of 139.75. This indicates a fluctuation of 4.55 between the day's peak and trough, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance.

19 Mar 2025, 03:49:11 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 03:34:51 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 02:58:49 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days137.62
10 Days139.76
20 Days145.03
50 Days160.77
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
19 Mar 2025, 02:58:44 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Deepak Builders Engineers India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

19 Mar 2025, 01:02:47 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:22:12 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 12:20:33 PM IST

19 Mar 2025, 11:12:55 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 10:12:08 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 09:52:54 AM IST

19 Mar 2025, 08:04:26 AM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India closed at ₹134.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 135.85 & 131.35 yesterday to end at 132.80. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

