Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India closed today at 138.45, up 4.25% from yesterday's 132.80

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at ₹134 and closed slightly higher at ₹134.05. The stock reached a high of ₹135.85 and a low of ₹131.35 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹624.49 crore, the stock is trading well below its 52-week high of ₹213.60 and above its 52-week low of ₹133.15, with a trading volume of 18,994 shares.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India has a 0.00% MF holding & 2.64% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 8.31% in to 2.64% in quarter.
Deepak Builders Engineers India has a ROE of 46.35% in the most recent fiscal year. It has a return on investment of value of 21.14% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates of ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 0.00% & 0.00% respectively.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India saw its share price increase by 4.25% today, reaching ₹138.45, while the performance of its peers varied. Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services experienced a decline, whereas Macfos, Bright Outdoor Media, and Allcargo Terminals showed positive gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.32% and 0.20%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macfos
|750.5
|35.7
|4.99
|1528.2
|428.25
|706.73
|Bright Outdoor Media
|455.0
|13.0
|2.94
|550.0
|381.1
|681.4
|Deepak Builders Engineers India
|138.45
|5.65
|4.25
|213.6
|131.35
|651.06
|Allcargo Terminals
|25.69
|0.6
|2.39
|66.67
|24.75
|632.01
|Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services
|26.75
|-0.35
|-1.29
|37.2
|9.24
|601.91
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India stock experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹135.20 and a high of ₹139.75. This indicates a fluctuation of ₹4.55 between the day's peak and trough, reflecting moderate volatility in the stock's performance.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price closed the day at ₹138.45 - a 4.25% higher than the previous closing price.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Deepak Builders Engineers India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India stock experienced a low of ₹135.20 and reached a high of ₹139.75 today. This range indicates a moderate level of volatility, reflecting the stock's trading activity and investor sentiment during the session.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Deepak Builders Engineers India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India saw its share price increase by 4.67% today, reaching ₹139, in line with the performance of its peers. Companies like Macfos, Bright Outdoor Media, Allcargo Terminals, and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.26% and 0.20%, respectively.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India’s share price has risen by 3.16% today, reaching ₹137, in line with its industry peers. Companies like Macfos, Bright Outdoor Media, Allcargo Terminals, and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services are also experiencing gains. In contrast, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have recorded slight changes of -0.07% and 0.16%, respectively.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹135.85 & ₹131.35 yesterday to end at ₹132.80. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.