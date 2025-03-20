Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India closed today at ₹137.15, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹138.45

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at ₹135.45 and closed at ₹132.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹139.75 and a low of ₹135.20 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹651.06 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹213.60 and a low of ₹131.35, with a trading volume of 18,587 shares on BSE.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Deepak Builders Engineers India decreased by 0.94% today, trading at ₹137.15, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Allcargo Terminals is experiencing a decline, other peers such as Concord Control System, Bright Outdoor Media, and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Concord Control System
|1113.95
|19.5
|1.78
|2062.05
|560.0
|679.53
|Bright Outdoor Media
|452.0
|0.0
|0.0
|550.0
|381.1
|676.9
|Deepak Builders Engineers India
|137.15
|-1.3
|-0.94
|213.6
|131.35
|644.95
|Allcargo Terminals
|25.18
|-0.51
|-1.99
|66.67
|24.75
|619.46
|Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services
|26.75
|0.0
|0.0
|37.2
|9.24
|601.91
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price live: Today's Price range
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India's stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of ₹136.55 and a high of ₹141.95. This reflects a moderate volatility in the stock price, indicating potential investor interest and market activity throughout the trading session.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price closed the day at ₹137.15 - a 0.94% lower than the previous closing price.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates:
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|135.95
|10 Days
|139.22
|20 Days
|144.51
|50 Days
|159.62
|100 Days
|0.00
|300 Days
|0.00
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India Short Term and Long Term Trends
Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Deepak Builders Engineers India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates:
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India saw its share price increase by 0.69% today, reaching ₹139.40, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Concord Control System, Bright Outdoor Media, Allcargo Terminals, and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.68% and 0.52%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Concord Control System
|1129.0
|34.55
|3.16
|2062.05
|560.0
|688.71
|Bright Outdoor Media
|452.0
|0.0
|0.0
|550.0
|381.1
|676.9
|Deepak Builders Engineers India
|139.4
|0.95
|0.69
|213.6
|131.35
|655.53
|Allcargo Terminals
|25.9
|0.21
|0.82
|66.67
|24.75
|637.18
|Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services
|26.75
|0.0
|0.0
|37.2
|9.24
|601.91
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India closed at ₹132.80 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹139.75 & ₹135.20 yesterday to end at ₹138.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.