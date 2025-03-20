Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India closed today at 137.15, down -0.94% from yesterday's 138.45
LIVE UPDATES

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India closed today at ₹137.15, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹138.45

3 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2025, 06:05 PM IST
Livemint

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : Deepak Builders Engineers India stock price went down today, 20 Mar 2025, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 138.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.15 per share. Investors should monitor Deepak Builders Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Highlights : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 135.45 and closed at 132.80, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of 139.75 and a low of 135.20 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 651.06 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 213.60 and a low of 131.35, with a trading volume of 18,587 shares on BSE.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Mar 2025, 06:05:00 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Deepak Builders Engineers India decreased by 0.94% today, trading at 137.15, amid mixed performance among its peers. While Allcargo Terminals is experiencing a decline, other peers such as Concord Control System, Bright Outdoor Media, and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services are seeing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 1.24% and 1.19%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Concord Control System1113.9519.51.782062.05560.0679.53
Bright Outdoor Media452.00.00.0550.0381.1676.9
Deepak Builders Engineers India137.15-1.3-0.94213.6131.35644.95
Allcargo Terminals25.18-0.51-1.9966.6724.75619.46
Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services26.750.00.037.29.24601.91
20 Mar 2025, 05:35:27 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India's stock has experienced a trading range today, with a low of 136.55 and a high of 141.95. This reflects a moderate volatility in the stock price, indicating potential investor interest and market activity throughout the trading session.

20 Mar 2025, 03:48:02 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India share price closed the day at 137.15 - a 0.94% lower than the previous closing price.

20 Mar 2025, 03:33:12 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 02:57:12 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days135.95
10 Days139.22
20 Days144.51
50 Days159.62
100 Days0.00
300 Days0.00
20 Mar 2025, 02:56:05 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India Short Term and Long Term Trends

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Deepak Builders Engineers India share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

20 Mar 2025, 01:05:56 PM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India's stock today recorded a low of 136.55 and a high of 141.95. The price range indicates some volatility within the trading session, reflecting investor activity and market sentiment surrounding the company's performance.

20 Mar 2025, 12:24:19 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 12:24:12 PM IST

20 Mar 2025, 11:19:51 AM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Deepak Builders Engineers India decreased by 0.04% today, trading at 138.40, while its competitors showed mixed results. Allcargo Terminals experienced a decline, whereas Concord Control System, Bright Outdoor Media, and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services saw an increase in their stock prices. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.56% and 0.64%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Concord Control System1115.5521.11.932062.05560.0680.51
Bright Outdoor Media452.00.00.0550.0381.1676.9
Deepak Builders Engineers India138.4-0.05-0.04213.6131.35650.83
Allcargo Terminals25.61-0.08-0.3166.6724.75630.04
Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services26.750.00.037.29.24601.91
20 Mar 2025, 10:14:49 AM IST

20 Mar 2025, 09:52:56 AM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India saw its share price increase by 0.69% today, reaching 139.40, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Concord Control System, Bright Outdoor Media, Allcargo Terminals, and Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.68% and 0.52%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Concord Control System1129.034.553.162062.05560.0688.71
Bright Outdoor Media452.00.00.0550.0381.1676.9
Deepak Builders Engineers India139.40.950.69213.6131.35655.53
Allcargo Terminals25.90.210.8266.6724.75637.18
Maagh Advertising & Marketing Services26.750.00.037.29.24601.91
20 Mar 2025, 08:01:48 AM IST

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 139.75 & 135.20 yesterday to end at 138.45. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

