Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at ₹140.05 and closed at ₹138.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹141.95 and a low of ₹136.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹644.95 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of ₹213.60 and a low of ₹131.35, with a BSE volume of 12,082 shares traded.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India's share price has increased by 2.66% today, reaching ₹140.85, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Macfos, Manba Finance, Allcargo Terminals, and Maagh Advertising Marketing Services are also experiencing upward movement. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.22%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macfos
|764.0
|18.7
|2.51
|1528.2
|428.25
|719.45
|Manba Finance
|141.8
|1.95
|1.39
|201.5
|119.0
|708.28
|Deepak Builders Engineers India
|140.85
|3.65
|2.66
|213.6
|131.35
|662.35
|Allcargo Terminals
|26.2
|0.96
|3.8
|66.67
|24.75
|644.56
|Maagh Advertising Marketing Serv
|26.75
|0.0
|0.0
|37.2
|9.24
|601.91
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹141.95 & ₹136.55 yesterday to end at ₹137.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.