Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live blog for 21 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today Live Updates : Deepak Builders Engineers India stock price went down today, 21 Mar 2025, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 138.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.15 per share. Investors should monitor Deepak Builders Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today Live Updates

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 140.05 and closed at 138.45, reflecting a decline. The stock reached a high of 141.95 and a low of 136.55 during the day. The company's market capitalization stood at 644.95 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 52-week high of 213.60 and a low of 131.35, with a BSE volume of 12,082 shares traded.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Mar 2025, 10:12 AM IST Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates:

21 Mar 2025, 09:53 AM IST Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India's share price has increased by 2.66% today, reaching 140.85, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Macfos, Manba Finance, Allcargo Terminals, and Maagh Advertising Marketing Services are also experiencing upward movement. In the broader market, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.23% and 0.22%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Macfos764.018.72.511528.2428.25719.45
Manba Finance141.81.951.39201.5119.0708.28
Deepak Builders Engineers India140.853.652.66213.6131.35662.35
Allcargo Terminals26.20.963.866.6724.75644.56
Maagh Advertising Marketing Serv26.750.00.037.29.24601.91
21 Mar 2025, 08:01 AM IST Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India closed at ₹138.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 141.95 & 136.55 yesterday to end at 137.15. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

