Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live blog for 24 Mar 2025

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at ₹138.85 and closed at ₹137.20, marking a decline. The stock reached a high of ₹145 and a low of ₹138.85 during the session. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹672.93 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹213.60 and a 52-week low of ₹131.35. BSE trading volume for the day was 10,881 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India’s stock price increased by 1.37% today, reaching ₹144.45, aligning with the upward trend of its peers. Companies like Macfos, Manba Finance, Allcargo Terminals, and Tracxn Technologies are also experiencing gains. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have risen by 0.45% and 0.55%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Macfos
|821.65
|39.1
|5.0
|1528.2
|428.25
|773.73
|Manba Finance
|139.25
|0.05
|0.04
|201.5
|119.0
|695.55
|Deepak Builders Engineers India
|144.45
|1.95
|1.37
|213.6
|131.35
|679.28
|Allcargo Terminals
|26.27
|0.43
|1.66
|66.67
|24.75
|646.28
|Tracxn Technologies
|58.09
|0.01
|0.02
|107.93
|49.5
|618.41
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹145 & ₹138.85 yesterday to end at ₹143.10. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.