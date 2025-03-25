Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at ₹147.80 but closed lower at ₹142.50. The stock reached a high of ₹147.80 and a low of ₹142.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹672.69 crore, the company has a 52-week high of ₹213.60 and a low of ₹131.35. The trading volume on BSE was 11,092 shares.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India closed at ₹142.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹147.80 & ₹142.90 yesterday to end at ₹143.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.