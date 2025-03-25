Hello User
Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today Live Updates : Deepak Builders Engineers India stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 142.50 per share. The stock is currently trading at 143.05 per share. Investors should monitor Deepak Builders Engineers India stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today Live Updates

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Deepak Builders Engineers India opened at 147.80 but closed lower at 142.50. The stock reached a high of 147.80 and a low of 142.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of 672.69 crore, the company has a 52-week high of 213.60 and a low of 131.35. The trading volume on BSE was 11,092 shares.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:00 AM IST Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: Deepak Builders Engineers India closed at ₹142.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Deepak Builders Engineers India Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 147.80 & 142.90 yesterday to end at 143.05. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

