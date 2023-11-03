Delhivery Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

Delhivery's stock opened at ₹404 and closed at ₹402.55 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹409.55, while the lowest was ₹398.5. The market capitalization of Delhivery is ₹29,487.61 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹452, and the 52-week low is ₹291. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 5,365.
03 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST
