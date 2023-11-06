Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delhivery share price Today Live Updates : Delhivery Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:07 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delhivery stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.32 %. The stock closed at 400.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.25 per share. Investors should monitor Delhivery stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delhivery

Delhivery's stock opened at 406.95 and closed at 400.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 407 and a low of 401.35. The company has a market capitalization of 29,542.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 452, while the 52-week low is 291. The BSE volume for the day was 12,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Delhivery share price Today :Delhivery trading at ₹402.25, up 0.32% from yesterday's ₹400.95

Based on the current data, the stock price of Delhivery is 402.25. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

06 Nov 2023, 08:18 AM IST Delhivery share price Live :Delhivery closed at ₹400.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delhivery had a BSE volume of 12,965 shares. The closing price for the stock was 400.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.