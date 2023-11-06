Delhivery share price Today Live Updates : Delhivery Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Delhivery's stock opened at ₹406.95 and closed at ₹400.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹407 and a low of ₹401.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹29,542.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹452, while the 52-week low is ₹291. The BSE volume for the day was 12,965 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.