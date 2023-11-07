Delhivery share price Today Live Updates : Delhivery Stock Rises in Positive Trading

Delhivery's stock opened at ₹401.95 and closed at ₹402.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹409 and a low of ₹395.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹29,608.8 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is ₹452 and the 52-week low is ₹291. The BSE volume for the day was 42,340 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Delhivery stock's low price for the day is ₹402.05, while the high price is ₹410.05.
The current stock price of Delhivery is ₹403.15 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.05%
|3 Months
|-1.06%
|6 Months
|8.36%
|YTD
|21.63%
|1 Year
|1.55%
On the last day of trading, Delhivery BSE recorded a volume of 42,340 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹402.25.
