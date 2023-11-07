Hello User
Delhivery share price Today Live Updates : Delhivery Stock Rises in Positive Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:23 AM IST
Livemint

Delhivery stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 402.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 403.15 per share. Investors should monitor Delhivery stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delhivery

Delhivery's stock opened at 401.95 and closed at 402.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 409 and a low of 395.95 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 29,608.8 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 452 and the 52-week low is 291. The BSE volume for the day was 42,340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:23 AM IST Delhivery share price live: Today's Price range

Delhivery stock's low price for the day is 402.05, while the high price is 410.05.

07 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Delhivery Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Delhivery share price update :Delhivery trading at ₹403.15, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹402.25

The current stock price of Delhivery is 403.15 with a percent change of 0.22 and a net change of 0.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

07 Nov 2023, 09:38 AM IST Delhivery share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.05%
3 Months-1.06%
6 Months8.36%
YTD21.63%
1 Year1.55%
07 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Delhivery share price Live :Delhivery closed at ₹402.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delhivery BSE recorded a volume of 42,340 shares. The closing price for the day was 402.25.

