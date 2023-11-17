Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delhivery Share Price Live blog for 17 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delhivery stock price went down today, 17 Nov 2023, by -2.84 %. The stock closed at 414.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.6 per share. Investors should monitor Delhivery stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delhivery

On the last day of trading, Delhivery opened at 407 and closed at 414.35. The stock reached a high of 407.1 and a low of 398.8. The company has a market cap of 29572.96 crore and a 52-week high of 452 and a 52-week low of 291. The BSE volume for the day was 1642539 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Nov 2023, 11:40 AM IST Delhivery share price Live :Delhivery closed at ₹414.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delhivery's BSE volume was 1642539 shares with a closing price of 414.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.