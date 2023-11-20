Hello User
Delhivery Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delhivery stock price went down today, 20 Nov 2023, by -3.51 %. The stock closed at 414.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 399.8 per share. Investors should monitor Delhivery stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delhivery

On the last day, Delhivery opened at 407 and closed at 414.35. The highest price of the day was 407.1, while the lowest price was 398.75. The market capitalization of Delhivery is 29,367.28 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 452, and the 52-week low is 291. The BSE volume for the stock was 1,694,796 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Nov 2023, 08:14 AM IST Delhivery share price Live :Delhivery closed at ₹414.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delhivery had a BSE volume of 1,694,796 shares and closed at a price of 414.35.

