Delhivery share price Today Live Updates : Delhivery Stock Soars in Trading Today

Delhivery's stock opened at ₹399.05 and closed at ₹399.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹402.95, while the lowest was ₹394.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹29,198.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹452 and ₹291 respectively. A total of 46,065 shares were traded on the BSE.
The current day's low price for Delhivery stock is ₹395.8, while the high price is ₹405.45.
The current data for Delhivery stock shows that the price is ₹397.55, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by a small amount, resulting in a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.97%
|3 Months
|-3.28%
|6 Months
|9.63%
|YTD
|19.69%
|1 Year
|13.12%
The current data for Delhivery stock shows that the price is ₹397.5 with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -2.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.58% and has experienced a net loss of 2.3.
On the last day of trading, Delhivery had a volume of 46,065 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹399.8.
