Delhivery share price Today Live Updates : Delhivery Stock Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delhivery stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.34 %. The stock closed at 396.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 397.55 per share. Investors should monitor Delhivery stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delhivery

Delhivery's stock opened at 399.05 and closed at 399.8 on the last day. The highest price reached during the day was 402.95, while the lowest was 394.05. The market capitalization of the company stands at 29,198.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 452 and 291 respectively. A total of 46,065 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:18 AM IST Delhivery share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Delhivery stock is 395.8, while the high price is 405.45.

21 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Delhivery Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Delhivery share price update :Delhivery trading at ₹397.55, up 0.34% from yesterday's ₹396.2

The current data for Delhivery stock shows that the price is 397.55, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 1.35. This indicates that the stock price has increased by a small amount, resulting in a positive percent change and net change. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

21 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Delhivery share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.97%
3 Months-3.28%
6 Months9.63%
YTD19.69%
1 Year13.12%
21 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Delhivery share price Today :Delhivery trading at ₹397.5, down -0.58% from yesterday's ₹399.8

The current data for Delhivery stock shows that the price is 397.5 with a percent change of -0.58 and a net change of -2.3. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.58% and has experienced a net loss of 2.3.

21 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Delhivery share price Live :Delhivery closed at ₹399.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delhivery had a volume of 46,065 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 399.8.

