Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 01 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:07 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 01 Dec 2023, by 1.61 %. The stock closed at 133.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 136.1 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp, a leading gaming and hospitality company in India, opened at 134.95 and closed at 133.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 136.8 and a low of 133.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3,644.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 98,423 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Dec 2023, 08:07 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹133.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 98,423 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 133.95 per share.

