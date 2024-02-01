Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 01 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 01 Feb 2024, by 1.22 %. The stock closed at 138.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 140.65 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock opened at 139.6 and closed at 138.95 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 141.55 and a low of 139.4 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 3766.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock had a trading volume of 305,682 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹138.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 305,682 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 138.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!