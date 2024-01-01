Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2024, by 1.3 %. The stock closed at 145.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 147.8 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Delta Corp saw the stock open at 143.9 and close at the same price. The stock reached a high of 148.8 and a low of 143.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently at 3907.2 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 259.95 and a 52-week low of 124.6. A total of 717,152 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Delta Corp Live Updates

01 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Delta Corp share price update :Delta Corp trading at ₹147.8, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹145.9

The stock price of Delta Corp is currently 147.8. It has experienced a 1.3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

01 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Delta Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.07%
3 Months-6.8%
6 Months-42.53%
YTD-31.41%
1 Year-29.73%
01 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹145.9, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹143.9

The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 145.9. There has been a 1.39% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

01 Jan 2024, 08:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹143.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 717,152 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 143.9.

