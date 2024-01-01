Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Delta Corp saw the stock open at ₹143.9 and close at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹148.8 and a low of ₹143.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently at ₹3907.2 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹259.95 and a 52-week low of ₹124.6. A total of 717,152 shares were traded on the BSE.

