Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Soars in Trading Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Delta Corp saw the stock open at ₹143.9 and close at the same price. The stock reached a high of ₹148.8 and a low of ₹143.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently at ₹3907.2 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹259.95 and a 52-week low of ₹124.6. A total of 717,152 shares were traded on the BSE.
The stock price of Delta Corp is currently ₹147.8. It has experienced a 1.3% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 1.9.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.07%
|3 Months
|-6.8%
|6 Months
|-42.53%
|YTD
|-31.41%
|1 Year
|-29.73%
The current data for Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹145.9. There has been a 1.39% increase in the stock's value, resulting in a net change of 2. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 717,152 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹143.9.
