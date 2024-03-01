Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 01 Mar 2024, by 1.44 %. The stock closed at 135.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.7 per share.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock showed a positive movement on the last day with the open price at 138.35 and closing at 139.3. The high for the day was recorded at 143.75 while the low was 134.95. The market capitalization stands at 3635.39 crore. The 52-week high and low are 259.95 and 124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 526,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Mar 2024, 09:10 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹137.7, up 1.44% from yesterday's ₹135.75

Delta Corp stock is currently trading at 137.7, which represents a 1.44% increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.95. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price.

01 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹139.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the BSE, the volume was 526,063 shares with a closing price of 139.3.

