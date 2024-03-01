Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Rises as Trading Turns Positive

Delta Corp Share Price Today : Delta Corp's stock showed a positive movement on the last day with the open price at ₹138.35 and closing at ₹139.3. The high for the day was recorded at ₹143.75 while the low was ₹134.95. The market capitalization stands at ₹3635.39 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹259.95 and ₹124.6 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 526,063 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.