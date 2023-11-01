Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹128.5 and closed at ₹128.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹129.65 and a low of ₹126.75. The market capitalization of the company is ₹3422.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹259.95 and the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 238,994 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is ₹128.3, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or future outlook for the stock. It is recommended to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.
