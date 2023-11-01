Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 127.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 128.3 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock opened at 128.5 and closed at 128.4 on the last day. The stock reached a high of 129.65 and a low of 126.75. The market capitalization of the company is 3422.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for the day was 238,994 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Delta Corp share price Today :Delta Corp trading at ₹128.3, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹127.8

The current data of Delta Corp stock shows that the price is 128.3, with a percent change of 0.39 and a net change of 0.5. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or future outlook for the stock. It is recommended to conduct further research and analysis before making any investment decisions.

01 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹128.4 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Delta Corp BSE shares traded was 238,994. The closing price of the shares was 128.4.

