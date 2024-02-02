Hello User
Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 02 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 02 Feb 2024, by -2.31 %. The stock closed at 140.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 137.4 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp opened at 140 and closed at 140.65. The stock reached a high of 142 and a low of 136.8. The market capitalization of the company is currently at 3,679.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 259.95 and the 52-week low is 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp was 307,760 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹140.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Delta Corp had a trading volume of 307,760 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 140.65.

