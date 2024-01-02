Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars with Positive Trading

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹145.9 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was ₹154.55, while the low was ₹144.75. The company's market capitalization is currently at ₹4,054.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹259.95, while the 52-week low is ₹124.6. The stock saw a trading volume of 676,694 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Based on the current data, the stock price of Delta Corp is ₹151.4, with a percent change of 3.77. This indicates that the stock has increased by 3.77% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 5.5, suggesting that the stock has increased by ₹5.5 in value.
