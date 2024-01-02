Hello User
Delta Corp share price Today Live Updates : Delta Corp Stock Soars with Positive Trading

2 min read . 09:03 AM IST
Delta Corp stock price went up today, 02 Jan 2024, by 3.77 %. The stock closed at 145.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 151.4 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 145.9 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 154.55, while the low was 144.75. The company's market capitalization is currently at 4,054.49 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 259.95, while the 52-week low is 124.6. The stock saw a trading volume of 676,694 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

