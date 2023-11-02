Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -2.11 %. The stock closed at 127.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 125.1 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp

Delta Corp's stock on the last day had an open price of 128.3 and closed at 127.8. The highest price reached during the day was 128.5, while the lowest was 124.9. The company has a market capitalization of 3350.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 259.95 and the low is 124.6. On the BSE, there were 921,447 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:23 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹127.8 on last trading day

On the last day of Delta Corp trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 921,447. The closing price for the day was 127.8 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.