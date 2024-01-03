Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at ₹152.15 and closed at ₹151.4. The stock's highest price for the day was ₹159.75, while the lowest price was ₹150.5. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently ₹4,195.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹259.95, and its 52-week low was ₹124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp's shares on the last trading day was 1,024,979 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 1,024,979. The closing price for the day was ₹151.4 per share.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!