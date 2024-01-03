Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Delta Corp Share Price Live blog for 03 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Delta Corp stock price went up today, 03 Jan 2024, by 3.47 %. The stock closed at 151.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 156.65 per share. Investors should monitor Delta Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Delta Corp Stock Price Today

Delta Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Delta Corp's stock opened at 152.15 and closed at 151.4. The stock's highest price for the day was 159.75, while the lowest price was 150.5. The market capitalization of Delta Corp is currently 4,195.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 259.95, and its 52-week low was 124.6. The BSE volume for Delta Corp's shares on the last trading day was 1,024,979 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Delta Corp share price Live :Delta Corp closed at ₹151.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Delta Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 1,024,979. The closing price for the day was 151.4 per share.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.